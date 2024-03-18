Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Grows By 14.3%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 907,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 794,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

International Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 209,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.93. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in International Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 11.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

