Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Expands By 8.5%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 19,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 15.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.14.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at indie Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at $7,709,612.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $60,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,911 shares of company stock worth $1,143,003 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,267,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,269,000 after buying an additional 1,239,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after buying an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 2,715,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

