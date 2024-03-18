Short Interest in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Increases By 7.8%

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 811,800 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 753,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several brokerages have commented on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,682. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.83. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $72.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

