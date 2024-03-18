Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Rises By 7.4%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 14,040,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 485,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.4 %

IMO stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. The stock had a trading volume of 295,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,017. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Imperial Oil

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.4473 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,557,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,993,000 after buying an additional 1,001,847 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,608,000 after acquiring an additional 316,009 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 526.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,036,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $573,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,597,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225,957 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.