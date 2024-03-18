Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Expands By 10.0%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,281,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 2,074,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,563.8 days.

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

IBIDF stock remained flat at $45.75 during trading on Monday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48.

About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.

Ibiden Co,Ltd. provides electronic and ceramics products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers IC package substrate for use in personal computers, data centers, and AI applications; motherboard and printed wiring boards; automotive exhaust system components, including diesel particulate filters; substrate holding mats; high temperature insulation materials; and graphite specialty products.

