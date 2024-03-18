Short Interest in Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF) Expands By 10.0%

Ibiden Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IBIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,281,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 2,074,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,563.8 days.
Ibiden Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
IBIDF stock remained flat at $45.75 during trading on Monday. Ibiden Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48.
About Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ibiden Co.,Ltd.
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibiden Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.