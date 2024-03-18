Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Drops By 11.1%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HBBHF remained flat at $134.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $134.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

