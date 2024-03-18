Short Interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rises By 14.1%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 329,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.8 %
HFFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group
About HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HF Foods Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.