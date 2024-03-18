Short Interest in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Rises By 14.1%

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 375,700 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 329,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.8 %

HFFG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,290. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HF Foods Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $280.87 million for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFFG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,474,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 257,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HF Foods Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 156,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 798,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 103,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,914 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HF Foods Group by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 56,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.