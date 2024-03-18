Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Decreases By 10.7%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.

Grupo Herdez Price Performance

OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700. Grupo Herdez has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44.

Get Grupo Herdez alerts:

Grupo Herdez Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.