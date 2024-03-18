Short Interest in Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Decreases By 10.7%

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the February 14th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
OTCMKTS GUZOF traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,700. Grupo Herdez has a 12-month low of C$2.06 and a 12-month high of C$2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Herdez
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.