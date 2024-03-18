Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Increases By 8.0%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.9 days.

GrainCorp Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of GrainCorp stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.68.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

