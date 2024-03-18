Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Increases By 8.0%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 304,200 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 281,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 144.9 days.
GrainCorp Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of GrainCorp stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. GrainCorp has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $5.68.
About GrainCorp
