Short Interest in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Expands By 23.1%

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 958,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $306,337.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.0 %

GL stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.03. 2,247,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.63. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $102.23 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

