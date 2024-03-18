Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Decreases By 6.0%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after buying an additional 361,707 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $3,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 208,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 116,376 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.