Short Interest in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Decreases By 6.0%

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $17.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.92. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
