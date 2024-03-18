Short Interest in First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Grows By 12.4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,886,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the February 14th total of 1,678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,058,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from $0.80 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.
First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
