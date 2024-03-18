Short Interest in Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Decreases By 5.9%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 117,800 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FFXDF opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Fairfax India has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted and dependent in India.

