Short Interest in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Rises By 23.7%

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the February 14th total of 259,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell purchased 245,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,217.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Epsilon Energy during the third quarter valued at $65,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EPSN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 55,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,684. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $6.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

See Also

