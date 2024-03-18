Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Decreases By 6.1%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 5,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $136.61. The stock had a trading volume of 154,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,581. Entegris has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock worth $5,951,089. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,168,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 3,490.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,813,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.64.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

