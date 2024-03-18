Short Interest in Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Declines By 6.7%

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Emmi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EMLZF remained flat at $1,031.00 during midday trading on Monday. Emmi has a 52 week low of $1,030.00 and a 52 week high of $1,031.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,031.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.52.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, North and South America, Africa, Asia/Pacific, and the rest of Europe. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

