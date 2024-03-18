Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Drops By 8.3%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the February 14th total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.2 days.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $1.70 during trading on Monday. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

