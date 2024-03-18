Short Interest in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Drops By 6.5%

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 14th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 174,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,640. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

