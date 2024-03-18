Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expands By 14.8%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the February 14th total of 4,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $834,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,401. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in DocuSign by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 31,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in DocuSign by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.