Short Interest in Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Increases By 7.1%

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CYAP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239. Cyber Apps World has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $215,265.00, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of -0.65.

Cyber Apps World (OTCMKTS:CYAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Cyber Apps World Inc develops mobile applications that enable users to save money on products and services from member merchants and suppliers with mobile coupons. The company was formerly known as Clean Enviro Tech Corp. and changed its name to Cyber Apps World Inc in April 2015. Cyber Apps World Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Lugano, Switzerland.

