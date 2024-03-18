Short Interest in Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF) Declines By 10.9%

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRPAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 246,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 14th total of 276,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,232.0 days.

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPAF remained flat at $27.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables has a one year low of $27.41 and a one year high of $27.41.

About Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables

Corporación Acciona Energías Renovables, SA engages in the promotion, construction, operation, maintenance, and development of renewable energy projects in Spain and internationally. The company operates onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, hydraulic, biomass, solar thermal, and green hydrogen power projects.

