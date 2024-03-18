Short Interest in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Drops By 6.0%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the February 14th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

CONX Stock Up 2.7 %

CONX stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57. CONX has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONX during the third quarter worth $14,505,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth $214,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CONX during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CONX by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 23,235 shares during the period. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CONX

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

