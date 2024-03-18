Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Decreases By 12.8%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 14th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.