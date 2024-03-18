Short Interest in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Rises By 24.7%

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 174,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the February 14th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Centerspace Price Performance
NYSE:CSR traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $56.13. The stock had a trading volume of 129,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,677. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $844.76 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22.
Centerspace Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently 125.32%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerspace
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after buying an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,826,000 after buying an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,364,000 after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Centerspace
Centerspace Company Profile
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Read More
