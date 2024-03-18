Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Expands By 6.1%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.2 days.
Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $23.55.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
