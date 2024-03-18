Short Interest in Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Expands By 6.1%

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,885,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 1,775,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 207.2 days.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.84. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.48. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $23.55.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

