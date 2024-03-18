Short Interest in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Declines By 6.4%

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 225,600 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.34. 5,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,540. The stock has a market cap of $541.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.94. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.40 million. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Business First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $156,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,725.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Business First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 631.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

