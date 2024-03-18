Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW) Drops By 6.7%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 17.5 %

Shares of BFRGW stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,942. Bullfrog AI has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73.

Get Bullfrog AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bullfrog AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bullfrog AI stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRGW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

About Bullfrog AI

BullFrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. It offers bfLEAP, an AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bullfrog AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bullfrog AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.