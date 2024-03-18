Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Expands By 14.1%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the February 14th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Up 1.7 %

BPYPO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.05. 18,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,987. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $15.94.

Brookfield Property Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

