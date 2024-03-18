Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Expands By 11.8%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 14th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 341.5 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of Bouygues stock remained flat at $37.25 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

