Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 5.9%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 916,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $90.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $96.60.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Articles

