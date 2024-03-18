Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Declines By 5.9%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,500 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 916,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Stock Performance
Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Assured Guaranty Company Profile
Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Assured Guaranty
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.