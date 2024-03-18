Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Rises By 9.4%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 25,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.14. 1,147,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

