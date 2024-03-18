Short Interest in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Declines By 6.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,780,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 16,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.85. 874,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,469. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

