Short Interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Increases By 8.5%

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 14th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics during the third quarter worth about $561,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,630,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 713,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 274,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $12.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

