Short Interest in Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Drops By 14.4%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 14th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Aimia Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of AIMFF opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Aimia has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

Aimia

Aimia Inc focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

