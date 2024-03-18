Short Interest in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Declines By 10.8%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,380,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 14th total of 38,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 308,743 shares of company stock valued at $56,894,968. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $191.06 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.