Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Grows By 14.3%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Compass Point cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

AKR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.35. The stock had a trading volume of 819,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.37 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,713,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,058,000 after acquiring an additional 237,956 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 15,790,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,273,000 after purchasing an additional 776,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,562,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,316,000 after purchasing an additional 118,807 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,460,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 223,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

