Short Interest in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Grows By 13.2%

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,620,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the February 14th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABSI. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Absci from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Absci by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Absci by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABSI opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. Absci has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

