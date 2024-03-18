Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Increases By 7.0%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

5N Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $3.35 on Monday. 840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.