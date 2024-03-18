Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $77.50

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.50, but opened at $70.14. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 918,067 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.67.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $1,202,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,546,982. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

