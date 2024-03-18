Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives $84.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.82.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Stock Performance
NYSE:FOUR opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.67. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
