ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $750.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $743.91 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $421.50 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $761.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $671.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

