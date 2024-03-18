SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $37.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE S traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,908,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $109,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 203,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.