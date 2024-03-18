SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $24.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on S. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of S traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,941,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,222. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 37,120 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $911,667.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,549.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 34,021 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,021,650.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,106,053.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 74,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 74,118 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 199,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 183.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 470,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 91,095 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

