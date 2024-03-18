Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $30.00 at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Semtech

Semtech Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semtech

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.53. 858,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.39. Semtech has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $33.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Semtech by 1,163.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 29.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after buying an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,084.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 915,000 shares during the period.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.