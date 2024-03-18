SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 30,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.
In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.
