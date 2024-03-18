SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 12,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 30,832 shares.The stock last traded at $6.17 and had previously closed at $6.40.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,319.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $127,771 over the last 90 days. 83.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SecureWorks Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 86.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1,998.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

