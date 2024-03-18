Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd.

Seanergy Maritime has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.19. The company had a trading volume of 393,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $9.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.58 million, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHIP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised their target price on Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHIP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

