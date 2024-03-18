SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEA from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

SEA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,067,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,100,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 240.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SEA has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $88.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. raised its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after acquiring an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 133.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SEA by 120.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

