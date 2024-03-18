Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,306. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

