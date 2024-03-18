Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Boosted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 290,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,606 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.52. 376,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,132. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

