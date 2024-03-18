Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 2.5% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.96. 480,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,627. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

